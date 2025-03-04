2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment

2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Chalet I. Studio Kitchen, Washer/Dryer. $900 plus Utilities, 2 months security. Smoke/pet free. 12 month lease. Available May 1. Call 719 256-5110.

