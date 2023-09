(Logic & Accuracy Test)

OCTOBER 10, 2023

Notice is hereby given that a public

Logic and Accuracy Test of Saguache County’s voting equipment will take place on October 10, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Saguache County Courthouse, 501 4th St., Saguache. Information about the test may be obtained by calling County Clerk, Trish Gilbert at (719) 655-2512.