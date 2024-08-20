2024 0819 Certified CPA Request for Proposal

The Town of Crestone, Colorado, is seeking proposals from qualified Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) with substantial experience in government accounting and financial reporting. The selected CPA will provide comprehensive accounting services to ensure the financial integrity and compliance of the town’s financial operations.Please reach out to the Crestone Town Hall Office at 719-256-4313 or crestoneclerk@gmail.com for more detailed information.
