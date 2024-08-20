Tuesday, August 20

The Crestone Eagle is a nonprofit monthly newspaper serving Crestone and the San Luis Valley

2024 0819 Certified CPA Request for Proposal

Classifieds

The Town of Crestone, Colorado, is seeking proposals from qualified Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) with substantial experience in government accounting and financial reporting. The selected CPA will provide comprehensive accounting services to ensure the financial integrity and compliance of the town’s financial operations.Please reach out to the Crestone Town Hall Office at 719-256-4313 or crestoneclerk@gmail.com for more detailed information.

Check out other tags:

ArtsBuildingcommentaryEducationFire

Classifieds

Contact Us

180 W. Galena Ave
PO Box 101
Crestone, CO 81131
subscriptions@crestoneeagle.com
(719) 256-4956

The Eagle

Follow us

© The Crestone Eagle