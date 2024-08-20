2024 0819 Wastewater Engineer-Engineering Firm Request for Proposal

The Town of Crestone, Colorado, is seeking proposals from qualified engineering firms or individual engineers to provide professional engineering services for the planning and design of a wastewater line extension. This project aims to improve the town’s wastewater infrastructure to meet current and future needs. Please reach out to the Crestone Town Hall Office at 719-256-4313 or crestoneclerk@gmail.com for more detailed information.
