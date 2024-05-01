5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent June 1, $1,950

Monday, May 13

The Crestone Eagle is a nonprofit monthly newspaper serving Crestone and the San Luis Valley

Classifieds

Beautiful classic farmhouse on 1.3 acres. 2,054 SF. Close to Willow Creek and Crestone. Big views of mountains and valley. Screened porch, mud room, enclosed porch, breakfast room, enclosed porch and open deck.  5 Bedrooms, 3 baths, living room w/ wood stove, dining room, kitchen w/ range, new side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal. Washer, dryer, radiator heat. Fenced yard. Unfurnished, renter pays utilities, long term lease. First, last, 1/2 month security deposit.  For more info text 818-585-8896.

