.6 Acres For Sale

Lot 3213 Enchanted Ct. Crestone, CO. 81131 / Chalet# 2. Just off the paved road. Temple view, sits on the largest greenbelt in the Baca, 13 min.(6.6 miles) drive to town, beautiful mountain views, beautiful San Luis valley views, just west of Vidya temple (walking distance). 0.6 acres. Tap fee’s already paid. $25,500. Contact me at 928-536-5413