78.2 F
Saguache
Wednesday, June 28

.6 Acres For Sale

Classifieds.6 Acres For Sale
by [publishpress_authors_data]

Lot 3213 Enchanted Ct. Crestone, CO. 81131 / Chalet# 2. Just off the paved road. Temple view, sits on the largest greenbelt in the Baca, 13 min.(6.6 miles) drive to town, beautiful mountain views, beautiful San Luis valley views, just west of Vidya temple (walking distance). 0.6 acres. Tap fee’s already paid. $25,500. Contact me at 928-536-5413

Check out other tags:

AirBnbAs the Worm TurnsBaca GrandeBaca Grande POABears

Classifieds

Contact Us

180 W. Galena Ave
PO Box 101
Crestone, CO 81131
editor@crestoneeagle.com
(719) 256-4956

The Eagle

Follow us

© The Crestone Eagle