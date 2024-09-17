A new chapterHistoric La GaritaTrading Post looksto the future

By Kim Black
In the quiet expanse of Colorado’s San
Luis Valley, La Garita Trading Post stands
as a symbol of history, community and
family resilience. Established in the 1880s,
this trading post has evolved from its
origins as a hotel in a mining camp to a
focal point for local ranchers, hikers and
tourists.
Today, the family-run establishment is
owned by Marlin and Alma Sauder under
the stewardship of their recently married
daughter, Esther Miller, and her husband,
Joel Miller.
In January, the Millers officially took
over operations and are in the process of
buying the property.
For the Millers, running the trading post is a way of life. “We want to
raise a family, and I’ve always wanted
to have the family involved in the
business. I believe it’s good for the
children and it’s a good way to raise
families,” Esther said.
Esther, who bakes most of the
goods sold in the retail store, draws
inspiration from her grandmother
and mother who taught her how
to bake. “One thing I’ve always
dreamed of is having a small bakery.
Growing up, we baked all of
our bread at home. It’s going to be
passed down to my children, and I
think it’s something people need to
know how to do.”
Esther’s younger sister, Lizzie
Sauder, comes in once a day to help
out. “I come in during lunch. I cook,
or serve, or whatever they need me
in,” she said. Lizzie is 15 and lives
down the road with her parents, the
Sauders, at what once was the old
La Garita Ranch. When asked about
her role, she said smiling, “I enjoy
serving the community and helping
my sister.”
In the retail store the Millers
source local SLV honey, organic syrup
from New York, baked goods and
other handmade items. “My mom
makes the soup and the bar soap. Esther
makes most of the baked goods,”
said husband Joel.
The Millers plan to expand the
trading post to include more locally
sourced retail items and a coffee
bar. The recent remodeled main
entryway is spacious enough to host
gatherings and events.
“At some point we would like
to start doing dinners here like the
previous owners did,” Esther shared.
“They would cook one entree and tell
people this is what we’re serving this
night, and people would reserve. So
that was a big thing. And people ask
us for that a lot.”
The trading post menu features
burritos, scrambles and platters for
breakfast, and for lunch, burgers and
paninis with sides.
“We still get a lot of the original
customers,” Esther noted. “We see
ranchers bringing their kids in for
lunch, people who’ve been coming
here for years.” One such regular is a
local rancher who runs a 7,000-acre
operation. “Him and his workers are
in here all the time,” she said.
In 2019, the Sauder family purchased
the property from Gerald
Nusbaum. “After it [the trading post]
closed down, my parents bought it
because there was a house attached
to it and decided it was a good place
to live,” Ester said. “Once we moved
here all the neighbors were excited
and asked us to reopen since it was
a hangout for all the ranchers and
locals.” After some reflection, the
Sauders embraced the idea of reviving
the business, reopening its doors
a year after moving in.
The Sauders’ children are committed
to continuing the tradition
and enhancing it with a renewed
focus on sustainability and local
sourcing. “Our goal is to raise most
of our own food for the restaurant.
We’re not there yet but we’re working
towards it,” Joel explained. “The top
priority at this point is to start sourcing
local, grass-fed beef.”
With a greenhouse out back, they
grow tomatoes, peppers, potatoes
and more, gradually expanding their
ability to serve homegrown organic
produce to their patrons. Eggs are
sourced locally from their parents
and from nearby organic farms.
“We’ve always wanted to build something
meaningful for our family and
for the community.
The trading post is the perfect
place to do that,” Joel said.
The La Garita Trading Post
building itself carries an intriguing
backstory. According to Frank White
in his book La Garita, the structure
was originally built in the 1880s as a
hotel at Mark Biedell’s mining camp.
Then in 1907, Arthur M. Coolbroth
bought the logs, numbered them,
and used them to build a barn near
Cañero Creek. The building was then
relocated to its current location in
1923 and was established as a general
store and post office, trading goods
for lumber from nearby mills. It has
sold gas, food, and been a central
location for the community since.
Throughout the decades, the
La Garita Trading Post has passed
through many hands, with each
owner adding to its story. According
to the Saguache County Assessor
Office records, the La Garita Trading
Post has had six different owners
since 1983. From Dorothy Femmer
in 1983 to Ed and Eleanor Lambert in
the mid-1980s, to Gerald and Bonnie
Nusbaum in the early 2000s, the
trading post remained a local communal
part of the area. It was once
a two-story building, and has since
been transformed into a one-story
with a house added to the side.
As for the future of La Garita
Trading Post, Esther and Joel Miller
intend to continue serving the
community “the best home cooked
hamburgers in the Valley.”
Learn more and visit the La Garita
Trading Post in historic La Garita.
The hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-
Saturday, closed on Sunday.
www.lagaritagasstationandrestaurant.
com.