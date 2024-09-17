A new chapterHistoric La GaritaTrading Post looksto the future

By Kim Black





In the quiet expanse of Colorado’s San

Luis Valley, La Garita Trading Post stands

as a symbol of history, community and

family resilience. Established in the 1880s,

this trading post has evolved from its

origins as a hotel in a mining camp to a

focal point for local ranchers, hikers and

tourists.

Today, the family-run establishment is

owned by Marlin and Alma Sauder under

the stewardship of their recently married

daughter, Esther Miller, and her husband,

Joel Miller.

In January, the Millers officially took

over operations and are in the process of

buying the property.





For the Millers, running the trading post is a way of life. “We want to

raise a family, and I’ve always wanted

to have the family involved in the

business. I believe it’s good for the

children and it’s a good way to raise

families,” Esther said.

Esther, who bakes most of the

goods sold in the retail store, draws

inspiration from her grandmother

and mother who taught her how

to bake. “One thing I’ve always

dreamed of is having a small bakery.

Growing up, we baked all of

our bread at home. It’s going to be

passed down to my children, and I

think it’s something people need to

know how to do.”

Esther’s younger sister, Lizzie

Sauder, comes in once a day to help

out. “I come in during lunch. I cook,

or serve, or whatever they need me

in,” she said. Lizzie is 15 and lives

down the road with her parents, the

Sauders, at what once was the old

La Garita Ranch. When asked about

her role, she said smiling, “I enjoy

serving the community and helping

my sister.”

In the retail store the Millers

source local SLV honey, organic syrup

from New York, baked goods and

other handmade items. “My mom

makes the soup and the bar soap. Esther

makes most of the baked goods,”

said husband Joel.

The Millers plan to expand the

trading post to include more locally

sourced retail items and a coffee

bar. The recent remodeled main

entryway is spacious enough to host

gatherings and events.

“At some point we would like

to start doing dinners here like the

previous owners did,” Esther shared.

“They would cook one entree and tell

people this is what we’re serving this

night, and people would reserve. So

that was a big thing. And people ask

us for that a lot.”

The trading post menu features

burritos, scrambles and platters for

breakfast, and for lunch, burgers and

paninis with sides.

“We still get a lot of the original

customers,” Esther noted. “We see

ranchers bringing their kids in for

lunch, people who’ve been coming

here for years.” One such regular is a

local rancher who runs a 7,000-acre

operation. “Him and his workers are

in here all the time,” she said.

In 2019, the Sauder family purchased

the property from Gerald

Nusbaum. “After it [the trading post]

closed down, my parents bought it

because there was a house attached

to it and decided it was a good place

to live,” Ester said. “Once we moved

here all the neighbors were excited

and asked us to reopen since it was

a hangout for all the ranchers and

locals.” After some reflection, the

Sauders embraced the idea of reviving

the business, reopening its doors

a year after moving in.

The Sauders’ children are committed

to continuing the tradition

and enhancing it with a renewed

focus on sustainability and local

sourcing. “Our goal is to raise most

of our own food for the restaurant.

We’re not there yet but we’re working

towards it,” Joel explained. “The top

priority at this point is to start sourcing

local, grass-fed beef.”

With a greenhouse out back, they

grow tomatoes, peppers, potatoes

and more, gradually expanding their

ability to serve homegrown organic

produce to their patrons. Eggs are

sourced locally from their parents

and from nearby organic farms.

“We’ve always wanted to build something

meaningful for our family and

for the community.

The trading post is the perfect

place to do that,” Joel said.

The La Garita Trading Post

building itself carries an intriguing

backstory. According to Frank White

in his book La Garita, the structure

was originally built in the 1880s as a

hotel at Mark Biedell’s mining camp.

Then in 1907, Arthur M. Coolbroth

bought the logs, numbered them,

and used them to build a barn near

Cañero Creek. The building was then

relocated to its current location in

1923 and was established as a general

store and post office, trading goods

for lumber from nearby mills. It has

sold gas, food, and been a central

location for the community since.

Throughout the decades, the

La Garita Trading Post has passed

through many hands, with each

owner adding to its story. According

to the Saguache County Assessor

Office records, the La Garita Trading

Post has had six different owners

since 1983. From Dorothy Femmer

in 1983 to Ed and Eleanor Lambert in

the mid-1980s, to Gerald and Bonnie

Nusbaum in the early 2000s, the

trading post remained a local communal

part of the area. It was once

a two-story building, and has since

been transformed into a one-story

with a house added to the side.

As for the future of La Garita

Trading Post, Esther and Joel Miller

intend to continue serving the

community “the best home cooked

hamburgers in the Valley.”

Learn more and visit the La Garita

Trading Post in historic La Garita.

The hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-

Saturday, closed on Sunday.

www.lagaritagasstationandrestaurant.

com.