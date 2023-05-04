A stage is born: A permanent stage coming to Crestone Town Park

By Nick Nevares

“All the world is a stage,” and we are getting a permanent one in Crestone! The funds needed to begin construction on the new Crestone Town Stage ($10,000) have been raised—a huge thank you to the initial donors. Thank you to the Town of Crestone for agreeing to the stage build. It will be located where the temporary July 4 stage was last year, on the east edge of Crestone Town Park facing the gallery and Crestone Eagle building.

The Crestone Energy Exchange will facilitate this project, which will take place through the summer. This is not the end of the fundraising campaign, however. To completely build out the stage cover—a fully functional stage platform with drawers, drapes, and overhead truss—we will continue raising funds until it is complete.

Here is the latest update: As of mid-April, thanks to a Saguache County Sales Tax Grant and Joyful Journey, as well as a number of community donations, we have raised the first $10,000 needed to purchase the wood from Mountain Valley Lumber in Saguache and have made that initial purchase. The lumber has been curing for a number of months and has already been skinned, so when we receive it, we can begin treating it to ensure that the wood lasts for decades or longer.

I will attend the May Town trustees meeting to discuss the build. Carrie Caverly, a skilled local architect, has created the schematic drawing and it has received an engineer’s stamp of approval. Our builder, Tom Lyle, is preparing the site to begin this work, with groundbreaking anticipated in June. Our goal is to use the stage for the 4th of July. (A few talented friends and I will perform three numbers from the Musical “Cabaret” on July 4th as a fundraiser to continue the stage project.)

The next funding benchmarks will facilitate the following: