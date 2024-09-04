Affordable housing: Creating new affordable housing can stabilize Saguache County workforce needs

By Maureen (Mo) VanWalleghan
Saguache County Housing Authority
In the current housing crisis developing
more rental units that are
priced to meet the wages of employees
working throughout Saguache
County has been an ongoing desire.
The typical standard of affordability
defined by the Department of Housing
and Urban Development (HUD)
is only 30% of a household’s gross income
should be spent on housing.
The development of Range View
housing, in Saguache, will directly
benefit households by meeting this
standard of housing affordability.
HUD defines “low income” as a
household earning equal or less than
80% of the area median income. The
most recent HUD 2024 income limits
for Saguache County indicate that a
household is considered to be “low
income” with incomes noted as follows:
A single-person household may
earn equal to or less than $52,750
annually;
A two-person household may
earn equal to or less than $60,300
annually;
a three-person household may earn
equal or less than $67,850 annually;
A four-person household may
earn equal or less than $75,350 annually
or less.
Saguache County as a geographical
region has generally depressed
wages when compared to other regions
in the state.
The income levels noted above
represent wages significantly higher
than the average wage in Saguache
County and in many cases would be
considered a good salary for many
jobs throughout the county.
The issue of depressed wages in
Saguache County is so impactful that
the San Luis Valley Housing Needs
Assessment — facilitated by SLV
Housing Coalition under the leadership
of Dawn Melgares, the Executive
Director (see assessment for
Town of Saguache) — identified the
need for additional affordable housing
opportunities at rates far below
the asking price for most rentals in
the area.
This substantial need for additional
affordable housing units was
more precisely defined in a site-specific
“market demand study” commissioned
by Northwest Real Estate
Capital Corp (NWRECC) which indicated
that Range View could consistently
serve households with incomes
at or below 60% of the Area
Median Income (AMI).
The most recent census noted
the median income in Saguache
County was $51,946 compared to the
State of Colorado’s median income
of $89,309 (HUD’s figures are more
recent than the last census).
The average person’s income
for Saguache County is $34,311 and
when comparing these numbers to
the allowable HUD income levels —
it is possible to see how building the
32-unit Range View and expanding
the Saguache County Housing Authority
will impact employee retention.
When considering the above noted
income levels — for context it is
important to consider for example
the pay rate of teachers at Mountain
Valley School.
The first year base pay salary for
a teacher is $37,000. Attracting more
teachers who would like to live in
this rural community and who could
also apply for SCHA affordable housing
program now and into the future
with the completion of Range View
— one can see how folks who are attracted
to the region could put down
roots, and possibly grow a family
with both a steady job and affordable
housing.
The beauty of Range View is that
in partnership with Northwest Real
Estate Capital Corp and all the contributing
partners — the project directly
impacts the process of building
up our community and can help
change old poverty narratives into
that of a thriving Saguache County.
More information is available at:
SLV Housing Coalition
https://sites.google.com/slvhc.com/
slvhc/housing-study
Town of Saguache
https://app.luminpdf.com/viewer/
63210a6a248463e5a49cb0a3
Census
https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/
fact/table/saguachecountycolorado/
POP815222
$37,000
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10Pf
V r b 1 a w y k Vq Smg y K l c BUz –
v_-0-V2rw/view
