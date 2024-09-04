Affordable housing: Creating new affordable housing can stabilize Saguache County workforce needs

By Maureen (Mo) VanWalleghan

Saguache County Housing Authority

In the current housing crisis developing

more rental units that are

priced to meet the wages of employees

working throughout Saguache

County has been an ongoing desire.

The typical standard of affordability

defined by the Department of Housing

and Urban Development (HUD)

is only 30% of a household’s gross income

should be spent on housing.

The development of Range View

housing, in Saguache, will directly

benefit households by meeting this

standard of housing affordability.

HUD defines “low income” as a

household earning equal or less than

80% of the area median income. The

most recent HUD 2024 income limits

for Saguache County indicate that a

household is considered to be “low

income” with incomes noted as follows:

A single-person household may

earn equal to or less than $52,750

annually;

A two-person household may

earn equal to or less than $60,300

annually;

a three-person household may earn

equal or less than $67,850 annually;

A four-person household may

earn equal or less than $75,350 annually

or less.

Saguache County as a geographical

region has generally depressed

wages when compared to other regions

in the state.

The income levels noted above

represent wages significantly higher

than the average wage in Saguache

County and in many cases would be

considered a good salary for many

jobs throughout the county.

The issue of depressed wages in

Saguache County is so impactful that

the San Luis Valley Housing Needs

Assessment — facilitated by SLV

Housing Coalition under the leadership

of Dawn Melgares, the Executive

Director (see assessment for

Town of Saguache) — identified the

need for additional affordable housing

opportunities at rates far below

the asking price for most rentals in

the area.

This substantial need for additional

affordable housing units was

more precisely defined in a site-specific

“market demand study” commissioned

by Northwest Real Estate

Capital Corp (NWRECC) which indicated

that Range View could consistently

serve households with incomes

at or below 60% of the Area

Median Income (AMI).

The most recent census noted

the median income in Saguache

County was $51,946 compared to the

State of Colorado’s median income

of $89,309 (HUD’s figures are more

recent than the last census).

The average person’s income

for Saguache County is $34,311 and

when comparing these numbers to

the allowable HUD income levels —

it is possible to see how building the

32-unit Range View and expanding

the Saguache County Housing Authority

will impact employee retention.

When considering the above noted

income levels — for context it is

important to consider for example

the pay rate of teachers at Mountain

Valley School.

The first year base pay salary for

a teacher is $37,000. Attracting more

teachers who would like to live in

this rural community and who could

also apply for SCHA affordable housing

program now and into the future

with the completion of Range View

— one can see how folks who are attracted

to the region could put down

roots, and possibly grow a family

with both a steady job and affordable

housing.

The beauty of Range View is that

in partnership with Northwest Real

Estate Capital Corp and all the contributing

partners — the project directly

impacts the process of building

up our community and can help

change old poverty narratives into

that of a thriving Saguache County.

More information is available at:

SLV Housing Coalition

https://sites.google.com/slvhc.com/

slvhc/housing-study

Town of Saguache

https://app.luminpdf.com/viewer/

63210a6a248463e5a49cb0a3

Census

https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/

fact/table/saguachecountycolorado/

POP815222

$37,000

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10Pf

V r b 1 a w y k Vq Smg y K l c BUz –

v_-0-V2rw/view