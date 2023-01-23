Baca Fire PSA: Controlled Burn of POA Mitigation Pit

On Wednesday, January 25, beginning at 6:30 a.m., the Baca Grande Fire Department will be burning the Baca POA mitigation pit located east of the POA hall near the Crestone End of Life Project Pyre. We are working in conjunction with Crestone Fire, and we will have personnel on site for the duration of the day with on-call personnel monitoring the site as we expect the pile to burn throughout the weekend, possibly into early the following week. Please stay away from the site of the burn, please do not call 911 for this burn, and be advised that the proper authorities have been informed of our plans. We thank you for your patience and cooperation while we conduct these burn operations so that the community can continue to make use of the mitigation slash pit in the coming year.