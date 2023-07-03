Baca Grande Water and San is hiring a District Manager

The Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District (BGWSD or District) is accepting applications for the position of District Manager. We are a quasi-municipal political subdivision of the State of Colorado governed by Title 32 of the Colorado Revised Statutes. Located in eastern Saguache County near the town of Crestone, the District encompasses approximately 7,016 acres and is located approximately 180 miles southwest of Denver, northwest of the Great Sand Dunes National Park. The Board of Directors chooses to appoint a District Manager who serves at the pleasure of the Board.

This full-time position is responsible for the overall administration of the water and sanitary sewer systems and the direction of District employees. The District Manager reports directly to the Board and is responsible for providing information and guidance to the Board, and carrying out its directives. Experience and technical skills and/or aptitude in utilities, water and wastewater operations, accounting/finance, construction and/or engineering, while not required, will be beneficial. Qualified candidates shall also possess excellent communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively with the Board of Directors, District staff, residents, other governmental agencies, contractors, consultants, legal counsel, and engineers. A minimum of ten years multi-disciplinary experience, and five years management-level experience with multi-disciplinary responsibilities, preferably executive, involving many or all of the following: operations and administrative management, budget preparation and management, multi-department hiring, HR, customer service management, and high levels of public accountability. Salary Range: $90,000 to $120,000/year. In addition, the District offers a benefit package that includes PERA retirement package, health insurance, dental, vision and life insurance, a generous Personal Time Off policy, and 10 paid holidays per year. For complete position description go to: https://www.bacawater.com/files/b37fe47ac/District+Manager.pdf

On or before July 31, 2023, interested candidates should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in the position, their professional resume detailing all related education and experience by emailing hr@bacawater.com. Please place “Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District Manager” in the subject line of your email. Or, you may mail a hard copy to the following address:

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District

Human Resources

PO Box 520

Crestone, CO 81131

The Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.