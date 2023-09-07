Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District Manager Finalist Announced

September 1, 2023

The Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District has concluded its review of candidates in an effort to fill the District Manager position. In July 2023, the District Manager opening was advertised statewide as well as through national trade publications.

The recruitment efforts attracted nine applicants for the position. After extensive review of the applicants’ education and experience, the District’s Search Committee is pleased to announce a single finalist: Diego D. Martinez.

Mr. Martinez’s appointment will be considered at the Board of Director’s Regular Meeting on September 20, 2023.