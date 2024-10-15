PROPOSED 2025 BUDGET and NOTICE OF INTENT TO FIX OR INCREASE FEES, RATES, TOLLS, PENALTIES OR CHARGES FOR WATER AND/OR SANITARY SEWER SERVICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested parties of the Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District, that a proposed 2025 Budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of said District and that copies of the proposed 2025 Budget have been filed at the District’s office, 57 Baca Grant Way S, Crestone, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection. The 2025 Budget will be considered at a regular public meeting of the Board of Directors of the District to be held via teleconference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. Any interested elector of the Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.



NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN pursuant to Section 32-1001(2) (a), C.R.S., that at the meeting described above, the District’s Board of Directors will also consider fixing and/or increasing fees, rates, tolls, penalties or charges for water and/or sanitary sewer services, and that any customer or other interested person may appear at said time and place for the purpose of providing input, comments, or objections regarding any proposed increase. Information regarding any proposed increase may be obtained from the District office, Monday – Friday during normal business hours. You may also call the District at 719-256-4310.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87269124750?pwd=ZmZVcTd2Y0UycW0vRmFWNS9wTU5WQT09

Meeting ID: 872 6912 4750

Passcode: 638055

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,87269124750#,,,,*638055# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,87269124750#,,,,*638055# US (Houston)

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

BACA GRANDE WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT