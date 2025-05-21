Baca Grande Water & Sanitation District: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

PETITION FOR EXCLUSION OF REAL PROPERTY

FROM THE BACA GRANDE WATER and SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that a Petition for Exclusion of Real Property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District on the 7th day of May, 2025.

The Board of Directors has set Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. during its regularly scheduled Board meeting held through a video conferencing at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87269124750?pwd=ZmZVcTd2Y0UycW0vRmFWNS9wTU5WQT09

and physically at: 57 Baca Grant Way, S. Crestone, CO 81131, as the date and time of an open meeting, at which said Petition shall be heard.

The property to be excluded is described in the Special Warranty Deed attached hereto as

Exhibit A.

The name and address of the Petitioner is:

Dark Sky Dunes Resort, LLC, c/o Adam Escobar and Brandon DeHoff, 410 Acoma St. Unit 103 Denver, CO 80204

All interested persons shall appear at said time and place to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

By Order of the Board of Directors of Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District.

BACA GRANDE WATER and SANITATION DISTRICT

By: s/ Vivia Lawson

Board President