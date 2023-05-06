Beautiful apartment in downtown Crestone

42.2 F
Large bedroom opens to wrap-around deck with views of the mountains, surrounding trees, and the dark night sky. Unique opportunity. $1,500 month rent includes big screen TV, super-fast internet, electricity, gas, new kitchen and bath, and wood burning stove. Avail. June 1st. Call or text 720-751-9545.

