Beautiful in Prime Condition RV for Sale

Hate to get rid of this beauty, but certain circumstances are requiring me to sell. Need gone ASAP ! If you’re looking for a great RV/ Tiny Home look no further, priced right, and ready for new owner. This RV comes equipped with a solar panel installed on the roof, an inside inverter, and 4 batteries instead of 2 … It has a huge King and Queen shower and a propane fireplace in the living room … a full size refrigerator and a full size super firm mattress barely a year old … also plenty of storage space … Size is 29×8. Dry weight: 6410 & A full load of water equals 367 lbs of cargo. Comes with tire blocks, jacks. Perfect for your hunting camp, live in on your off grid property, or to take down the road seeing the sights! Don’t wait this beauty won’t last. Asking a low $13,500 or best cash offer but don’t insult me as it is in prime condition. Will consider taking a debit c/c and will hold till it’s cleared. Have clean title in hand. Serious inquiries only.

Need gone. Thanks for your interest.

Located in Saguache. Call Charlene – 505-350-8430.