Baca Grande POA: CALL FOR CANDIDATES For the 7 p.m. October 13th, 2023 Annual General Meeting, Board of Directors Election

There will be two (2) vacancies on the Board of Directors this fall, a three (3)

year term and a two (2) year term.

Any Member in Good Standing is eligible to become a candidate. There are

two ways that a candidate may be qualified to run for a Director position:

1. Submit an application through the Nominating Committee; or

2. Obtain a petition with twenty-five (25) signatures of Members in

Good Standing.

Interested candidates, please contact the Baca Grande Association

to obtain an application. Applications and Petitions must be re-

ceived no later than 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023.

P.O. Box 237 • Crestone, CO 81131 •

Phone: 719-256-4171 • Fax: 719-256-4173

www.bacapoa.org • info@bacapoa.org