Baca Grande POA: CALL FOR CANDIDATES For the 7 p.m. October 13th, 2023 Annual General Meeting, Board of Directors Election

There will be two (2) vacancies on the Board of Directors this fall, a three (3)
year term and a two (2) year term.
Any Member in Good Standing is eligible to become a candidate. There are
two ways that a candidate may be qualified to run for a Director position:
1. Submit an application through the Nominating Committee; or
2. Obtain a petition with twenty-five (25) signatures of Members in
Good Standing.
Interested candidates, please contact the Baca Grande Association
to obtain an application. Applications and Petitions must be re-
ceived no later than 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023.
P.O. Box 237 • Crestone, CO 81131 •
Phone: 719-256-4171 • Fax: 719-256-4173