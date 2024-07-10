Call for Candidates:Board of Directors For the October 11th, 2024 Annual General Meeting & Election

There will be two (2) seats on the Board of Directors open this fall for election or re-election, with three (3) year terms.

Members in Good Standing are eligible to become a candidate. There are two ways that a candidate may be qualified to run for a Director position:

1. Submit an application for Nominating Committee consideration; or

2. Obtain a petition with twenty-five (25) signatures of Members in Good Standing

Interested candidates, please contact the Baca Grande Association to obtain an application or visit the “resources” tab at bacagrande.org. Please note, applications and petitions must be received no later than 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024, to be considered.

Applications/petitions may be submitted to: info@bacagrande.org 68575 County Rd. T,

PO Box 237 Crestone, CO 81131 Phone: 719-256-4171 Fax: 719-256-4173 www.bacagrande.org, info@bacagrande.org