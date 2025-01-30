CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR BACA GRANDE WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District of Saguache County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three (3) Directors will be elected to serve a four-year term.

Eligible electors of the District interested in serving on the Board of Directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Judy Egbert, DEO

719/580-9357

GovPro@outlook.com

By appointment

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District office

57 Baca Grant Way S., Crestone CO

Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

info@bacawater.com

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is 3:00 p.m. on February 28, 2025 (not less than 67 days prior to the election).

Affidavit of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate forms must be submitted to the DEO by 3:00 p.m. on Monday March 3, 2025 (the 64th day before the election)

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the Designated Election Official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, 3:00 p.m. April 29, 2025. All absentee ballots must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.