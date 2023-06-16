CCS Positions for Fall

The Crestone Charter School has openings, part- to full-time, for licensed school counselor or social worker, classroom aides, HS mentors, Special Ed Paraprofessionals/interventionists (no license needed, OJT, experience with school-age children valued), substitutes, and food service. Please explore crestone-charter-school.org/employment. Hourly: starting at $16-18 with flexible hours, great environment, and growth opportunities. Explore your future with us! Volunteer opportunities abound, too; come make a difference!