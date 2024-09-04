CEF RootsForward in its 35th year

By Anya Kaats

The 35th Crestone Energy

Fair (CEF) arrives Sept. 14-15 in

downtown Crestone and promises

to be one of the event’s best

years yet.

CEF has remained a pillar of

Crestone’s commitment to natural

and regenerative building and

living. It is one of the longest-running

sustainability festivals in the

nation.

“Rooting Forward” is this

year’s theme, highlighting CEF’s

commitment to finding common

ground, reaching across the aisle

and growing strong roots in order

to move forward as a grounded,

unified collective.

In honor of this year’s theme,

the CEF crew has prioritized

speakers and presenters who

represent different perspectives

within the Crestone community

(and beyond) from the past,

present, and future. Goals for

2024 include retaining and honoring

intergenerational history,

cultivating a communal sense

of belonging, respecting elders,

integrating new generations and

holding space for leadership

transitions and successions.

a Rooting Forward Panel, are

planned. This panel will be a

community conversation exploring

the evolution of governance,

politics, and volunteerism in a

frontier community, and the importance

of working to preserve

and protect its environmental

and cultural ethos. Hosted by

CEF’s director, Lisa Bodey, the

panel includes Kizzen Laki,

Adam Kinney, LeRoy West, Peter

Anderson and Anya Kaats. The

Rooting Forward panel is scheduled

for 10:15 a.m., Saturday, on

the Main Stage, following the

event’s Opening Ceremony at

9:30 a.m. Arrive early to hear this

dialogue.

There will also be a Natural

Building Panel hosted by Brett

Buchanan, featuring Tim White,

Lloyd Kahn, Adam Fries, Eric

Finicus and “Aircrete” Harry. An

Alternative Energy Panel hosted

by Mark Jacobi will feature Chris

Canaly and renewable energy

planners. A Wellness Panel hosted

by Dr. Kim Engard will feature

John P. Milton, Elzabieta Kosmicki,

Tai Chi Bill Smith, Signa

Cheney and Sharron Rose.

Headline presenters include

Lloyd Kahn, author, builder

and green architecture pioneer,

named “King of D.I.Y. Dwellings”

by The New York Times. Other

presenters include former Shelter

editor of the Whole Earth Catalog,

Tim White, president of Texas

Healthy Homes and a pioneering

leader in the sustainable building

industry and George Whitten

of Blue Range Ranch. Additional

speakers include Tylor Berreth

of Alpine Valley Mushrooms, Allison

Wonderland and Cristina

Cabeza representing the Work

that Reconnects, and a Q&A with

Matt and Pete Van Horn of Owner

Builders Unite.

CEF attendees can also participate

in hands-on building

demonstrations including cobb,

hempcrete, papercrete, pounding

tires, bottle bricks, clay plasters

and rammed earth at the permanent

Demonstration Shed. There

will also be a robust Wellness Village

featuring yoga classes, contact

improvisation and more.

A pancake breakfast, benefitting

ScSEED, is at 9 a.m., Sept.15

by the food vendors. Also on

Sunday, A Freebox Fashion Show

parade will make its way through

the event beginning at the popup

Freebox, ending at the Main

Stage.

CEF is also partnering with

Dune Valley Distillery, in Mosca,

and Valley Roots Food Hub

to host a Fall Gala to benefit CEF

on Oct. 12. Tickets are on sale at

www.crestonenergyfair.org.

To view the full lineup and

schedule of events, visit www.

crestoneenergyfai r.org/of f i –

cial-schedule-line-up.