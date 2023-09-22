Sunday, September 24

The Crestone Eagle is a nonprofit monthly newspaper serving Crestone and the San Luis Valley

Chorale Musical

Classifieds

Local composer Richard Allen has written a chorale musical called The Greatest Gift of All which will be presented in Crestone this coming Christmas season. Everyone is invited to join us in this community celebration. No musical experience is required. Rehearsals are at the Little Shepherd Community Center every Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. If interested, contact Dee at tuckybriar@gmail.com. Come help us make this Christmas season even more joyous!

Check out other tags:

AirBnbartsAs the Worm TurnsBaca GrandeBaca Grande POA

Classifieds

Contact Us

180 W. Galena Ave
PO Box 101
Crestone, CO 81131
editor@crestoneeagle.com
(719) 256-4956

The Eagle

Follow us

© The Crestone Eagle