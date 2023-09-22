Local composer Richard Allen has written a chorale musical called The Greatest Gift of All which will be presented in Crestone this coming Christmas season. Everyone is invited to join us in this community celebration. No musical experience is required. Rehearsals are at the Little Shepherd Community Center every Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. If interested, contact Dee at tuckybriar@gmail.com. Come help us make this Christmas season even more joyous!