Come join our Team!

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District is accepting applications for a part-time Administrative Assistant.



Candidates must have excellent customer service and organizational skills, proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and have the ability to learn new software programs.

High School diploma or equivalent is required. Prior customer service and office experience is preferred. Understanding of the operations of special districts or local governments is a plus.

SUMMARY:

Under general supervision, performs various clerical and record keeping duties involved in servicing customer accounts; serves as front-desk customer support processing customer requests for service, accepting payments, and addressing customer inquiries and concerns; and performs other related work as assigned. Obtains required customer information to process requests for start or discontinuance of water and sanitation services; terminates and sets up new customer accounts, prorates and adjusts billings as appropriate. Uses utility billing software extensively to process customer service requests; to post payments; to create or update master customer account files and related meter records; to create work orders for operations staff. Prepares correspondence and and/or special reports related to customer service activities.

Starting pay range is $17.00 – $20.00/ hour depending on qualifications.

Submit a completed application and resume to:



HR@bacawater.com

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District

PO Box 520 – 57 Baca Grant Way S

Crestone, CO 81131

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Applications can be picked up at 57 Baca Grant Way S, Crestone, CO 81131 or download here:

https://bacawater.specialdistrict.org/employment-opportunities