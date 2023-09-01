Crash causes fire, disrupts power throughout area

By Nancy Telos with Matt Lit



A single-vehicle accident on August 24 knocked out power to Crestone, Casita Park and Baca areas for hours.

The car was heading west on T Road and failed to make the first westbound left curve. It left the road, hitting a power pole bursting into flames which completely consumed it.

T Road was closed for about an hour. Baca Volunteer Fire Department answered the call quickly, doused the fire and redirected traffic. Power to Crestone, Casita Park and the Baca was knocked out by the collision. The driver, Ian McMullen, suffered only minor injuries and walked away from the crash. The car, a Subaru Outback, was completely destroyed.

REC/Ciello contacted customers, sending texts to let everyone know the power would be out for six hours and if they had medical equipment needing electricity, to go to the Baca fire station.

Power was restored a short time after noon that same day.