Crestone Artists host the Open Studio Tour in October

By Teresa Dunwell and Mae Green

Crestone Artists’ 11th annual Open Studio Tour invites you to share in a kaleidoscope of multimedia creations. Artists exhibit their work and converse about their artistic process, techniques, and imaginative insights. Some artists may present demonstrations.

Artists’ studios are open Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8, from noon to 5 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., Crestone tour artists will hold a preview reception at Art Gallery 222, located at 222 Birch Ave. (on the curve coming into Crestone). The preview art will be on display from Sept. 21 through Oct. 13 at Art Gallery 222.

Full color catalogs with tour maps are available at businesses and other locations throughout the region and at www.CrestoneArtists.com.

Images: Mae Green with her art and Noemi Kosmowski in her gallery.

photos by Lori Nagel

Artists on the tour: Joni Franks, Noemi Kosmowski, Kristof Kosmowski, Blue Starseed, Karen Kenney, Allison Wonderland, Stephen Futral (Ish), Noah Baen, Alan Sutherland, Teresa Dunwell, Mae Green, Josefina Gordh, Amy Jo Arndt, Susan Reycroft, Leigha Nicole, Shirley Motz, and Rose Burek.

The Open Studio Tour has been a Crestone tradition since 2005. This is a great opportunity to connect with our amazing Crestone art community, have a snack, share, and be inspired.

Have fun and enjoy this wealth of talent.