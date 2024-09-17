Crestone Charter School newsNew faculty introduced for 2024-25 school year

By Thomas Cleary
Crestone Charter School director
CCS welcomes more new staff to
support our growing student numbers
and programming! Last month
we shared the profiles of the Experiential
Education Coordinator, onsite
Special Education Teacher, Curricular
and Instructional Support Lead,
and Greenhouse Specialist. This
month we introduce the new Middle
School Science and Math Teacher,
Music Specialist, Elementary Aide
(one more is still pending, apply at
CCS), Reading Interventionist, and
the front office Administrative Assistant.
They join the six lead teachers
carrying over from last year, along
with the Director, Business Manager,
Guidance Counselor, Facilities
and Custodial staff, art, PE, and
tech specialist, and many returning
mentors! An appreciation and wellwishes
go to the departing staff. We
are so blessed to have such a strong
full team and to be able to offer five
or six specialist classes to every student.
Together we GROW.
Tiffany Curtin
MS Math and Science
Hello Crestone, I am Tiffany Curtin,
your new middle school Math
and Science teacher. I am grateful for
the warm welcome I have received
from this enlightened and supportive
community. I have been teaching
many different subjects for over
a decade. I have a bachelor’s degree
in History and Psychology, and I
started substitute teaching from
2003 to 2005. I received my teacher
licensure in Ohio, and taught English
Language Arts in Florida for the 2005
to 2006 school year. In the fall of 2006
I enjoyed teaching in an outdoor
classroom in rural Ohio.
I spent the following five years
managing home care for individuals
with developmental disabilities. I
opened an exercise school teaching
Aerial Arts from 2013 to 2020. While
teaching English online through VIPKid,
I moved to Colorado in 2021.
I spent time in Denver, Canon City,
and Salida, eventually settling in
the San Luis Valley in 2023. It is an
honor to continue my teaching journey
here in Crestone. I look forward
to being a part of the community
through teaching Math and Science,
two subjects I wholeheartedly enjoy.
Lydia Sprouts
Music Specialist
Hi there Crestone! This is Lydia
Sprouts of Crestone Performances.
I am truly excited to report that I
am starting this school year as the
new music teacher for the Charter
School! I can’t wait to expand and
enrich young minds with passion &
education in music. Music is proven
not only to be a place where musical
minds have a place to excel, but also
learning music grows all brains to
excellence in all subjects. I hope to
share my love and appreciation for
the spirit of music and encourage all
our students to succeed in their chosen
field of passion.
Nate Wood
Early Elementary Aide
Hey there fellow Crestonians,
Nate Wood here. After working as the
Class Aide alongside Daya in the 4/5
classroom last year, I am excited to
announce that I will be fulfilling the
same role with Jane in the K/1 classroom
this year. I attended college in
Florida, and have seven years of experience
in education.
The majority of my time teaching
has been in a Pre-K setting so I am
thrilled to be working with the little
ones again. I am the father of a oneyear-
old baby girl and take pride in
showing up for my family and our
community’s youth just the same.
I am honored to have the opportunity
to facilitate gentle guidance
and structure for our K/1 students,
while honoring their individual gifts,
magic, and abilities.
Colleen Hurst
Elementary Reading Interventionist
Hello Crestone! My name is Colleen
Hurst, and I’ve been in education
for 32 years. I retired in 2021 as
a Reading Specialist but found my
way back to Crestone last year. There
truly is something about this mountain
town that draws you in. I will
continue supporting CCS elementary
teachers this school year 2 days
a week through progress monitoring,
and supporting students through
reading intervention. I support all
kids in the reading process and enjoy
watching all of them find success
in their individual reading journeys.
The students and families in Crestone
are amazing, and oh, so lucky
to have such thoughtful and reflective
teachers who work relentlessly
to reach each and every single little
human being in their orbit.
I had the pleasure of meeting
many parents last year, and look
forward to meeting those I haven’t
crossed paths with yet this school
year. There is something special happening
here at CCS, and I am blessed
and honored to be a tiny piece of it.
Cheers to another year of growth and
learning for us all!
Nisa Kerr
Office Administrative Aide
Hello, Crestone Charter School,
this is Nisa. I am excited to be working
in the front office. I am a Crestone
resident of eight years and fulltime
Mom of two amazing kids who
attend and love the Crestone Charter
School. I “discovered” Crestone in
my 20’s and wanted to return to “my
happy place.”
I have experience in organic permaculture
farming, teaching yog,
kundalini and postpartum yoga.
I love skiing, backpacking, dancing,
gardening, and recently, being
a soccer Mom. I feel truly blessed to
be in service to this amazing community.
Stop by and say hello soon.
Blessings and here’s to a great year at
the Crestone Charter School.
Crestone Charter School newsNew faculty introduced for 2024-25 school year
By Thomas Cleary