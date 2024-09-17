Crestone Charter School newsNew faculty introduced for 2024-25 school year

By Thomas Cleary

Crestone Charter School director

CCS welcomes more new staff to

support our growing student numbers

and programming! Last month

we shared the profiles of the Experiential

Education Coordinator, onsite

Special Education Teacher, Curricular

and Instructional Support Lead,

and Greenhouse Specialist. This

month we introduce the new Middle

School Science and Math Teacher,

Music Specialist, Elementary Aide

(one more is still pending, apply at

CCS), Reading Interventionist, and

the front office Administrative Assistant.

They join the six lead teachers

carrying over from last year, along

with the Director, Business Manager,

Guidance Counselor, Facilities

and Custodial staff, art, PE, and

tech specialist, and many returning

mentors! An appreciation and wellwishes

go to the departing staff. We

are so blessed to have such a strong

full team and to be able to offer five

or six specialist classes to every student.

Together we GROW.

Tiffany Curtin

MS Math and Science

Hello Crestone, I am Tiffany Curtin,

your new middle school Math

and Science teacher. I am grateful for

the warm welcome I have received

from this enlightened and supportive

community. I have been teaching

many different subjects for over

a decade. I have a bachelor’s degree

in History and Psychology, and I

started substitute teaching from

2003 to 2005. I received my teacher

licensure in Ohio, and taught English

Language Arts in Florida for the 2005

to 2006 school year. In the fall of 2006

I enjoyed teaching in an outdoor

classroom in rural Ohio.

I spent the following five years

managing home care for individuals

with developmental disabilities. I

opened an exercise school teaching

Aerial Arts from 2013 to 2020. While

teaching English online through VIPKid,

I moved to Colorado in 2021.

I spent time in Denver, Canon City,

and Salida, eventually settling in

the San Luis Valley in 2023. It is an

honor to continue my teaching journey

here in Crestone. I look forward

to being a part of the community

through teaching Math and Science,

two subjects I wholeheartedly enjoy.

Lydia Sprouts

Music Specialist

Hi there Crestone! This is Lydia

Sprouts of Crestone Performances.

I am truly excited to report that I

am starting this school year as the

new music teacher for the Charter

School! I can’t wait to expand and

enrich young minds with passion &

education in music. Music is proven

not only to be a place where musical

minds have a place to excel, but also

learning music grows all brains to

excellence in all subjects. I hope to

share my love and appreciation for

the spirit of music and encourage all

our students to succeed in their chosen

field of passion.

Nate Wood

Early Elementary Aide

Hey there fellow Crestonians,

Nate Wood here. After working as the

Class Aide alongside Daya in the 4/5

classroom last year, I am excited to

announce that I will be fulfilling the

same role with Jane in the K/1 classroom

this year. I attended college in

Florida, and have seven years of experience

in education.

The majority of my time teaching

has been in a Pre-K setting so I am

thrilled to be working with the little

ones again. I am the father of a oneyear-

old baby girl and take pride in

showing up for my family and our

community’s youth just the same.

I am honored to have the opportunity

to facilitate gentle guidance

and structure for our K/1 students,

while honoring their individual gifts,

magic, and abilities.

Colleen Hurst

Elementary Reading Interventionist

Hello Crestone! My name is Colleen

Hurst, and I’ve been in education

for 32 years. I retired in 2021 as

a Reading Specialist but found my

way back to Crestone last year. There

truly is something about this mountain

town that draws you in. I will

continue supporting CCS elementary

teachers this school year 2 days

a week through progress monitoring,

and supporting students through

reading intervention. I support all

kids in the reading process and enjoy

watching all of them find success

in their individual reading journeys.

The students and families in Crestone

are amazing, and oh, so lucky

to have such thoughtful and reflective

teachers who work relentlessly

to reach each and every single little

human being in their orbit.

I had the pleasure of meeting

many parents last year, and look

forward to meeting those I haven’t

crossed paths with yet this school

year. There is something special happening

here at CCS, and I am blessed

and honored to be a tiny piece of it.

Cheers to another year of growth and

learning for us all!

Nisa Kerr

Office Administrative Aide

Hello, Crestone Charter School,

this is Nisa. I am excited to be working

in the front office. I am a Crestone

resident of eight years and fulltime

Mom of two amazing kids who

attend and love the Crestone Charter

School. I “discovered” Crestone in

my 20’s and wanted to return to “my

happy place.”

I have experience in organic permaculture

farming, teaching yog,

kundalini and postpartum yoga.

I love skiing, backpacking, dancing,

gardening, and recently, being

a soccer Mom. I feel truly blessed to

be in service to this amazing community.

Stop by and say hello soon.

Blessings and here’s to a great year at

the Crestone Charter School.