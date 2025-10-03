Crestone Food Bank – Penner resigns as manager, cites personal reasons

by Kimberly Black

Crestone Food Bank manager Karol Penner resigned, effective Sept. 18, after nearly a year leading the pantry within La Puente’s Food Bank Network of the San Luis Valley. Sherice Shiner from La Puente will serve in the interim until a new management team is found.

No one has stepped forward to take over management yet. “I know the core volunteers we have want to keep it as accessible as possible because there is an element of real need in the community,” Penner said.

She cited injuries sustained at the food bank and a desire to spend more time with family as her reasons for stepping down. Penner reported working 30-40 hours a week, and said it was more demanding than her 23 years in healthcare at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

In late June, Penner injured her left shoulder while moving 1,500 pounds of frozen meat during repeated freezer breakdowns. She is scheduled for surgery in early October.

Drawing from her experience, Penner urged La Puente, the Baca Grande Property Owners Association (POA) and Saguache County to fund a paid manager for the Crestone-Baca pantry. “In order to continue to grow, be successful, clean and well-stocked, there needs to be a dedicated individual who can monitor and manage all aspects of the operation,” she said. “I do think they’re going to have to look at reeling back on how much they’re open.”

Currently, the POA provides the food bank building to La Puente at almost no cost. The pantry manager oversees day-to-day operations. There is no county involvement. County commissioners Liza Marron and Tom McCracken said they will discuss Penner’s concerns at an upcoming meeting. “We will place this on an agenda and discuss it as a board,” Marron said in an email to Penner. “Thank you for your recommendations for how we can continue with a successful food bank in the Crestone area,” she added.

The Crestone pantry serves more than 150 people weekly and Penner warned about growing demand.

La Puente Chief Values Officer Amanda Pearson said the challenges are valley-wide. “Every pantry wants to feed as many people as they can. But many are only open one or two times per month,” she said. “With diminishing resources and changes in Food Stamp funding, it is likely there will be less food and more people in need this year.”

Baca POA president LeRoy West emphasized community involvement, “Our food bank thrives because of the support of our community. Together, we can ensure that no one in Crestone or the Baca Grande goes hungry,” he said.

As Penner steps away, Pearson mentioned that the pantry remains a “community-led and community-dependent effort.” She explained, “The network model relies on community members to step up with the resources and energy they can gather. This is how a community becomes the savior of its own people.”

Several organizations expressed gratitude for Penner’s leadership. “A heartfelt thank you goes to Karol Penner, whose dedication over the past year has truly made a difference for local families. As Karol moves on, we wish her all the best and deeply appreciate her commitment,” West said.

“We are very grateful for Karol Penner’s willingness to step up to the challenge of the Crestone Pantry. Thank you Karol,” said Pearson on behalf of La Puente.

“Thank you again for everything you’ve done for the Crestone Food Bank and the families you’ve served. Your dedication has made a real difference, and we deeply appreciate you,” said Steven Williams, Program Director at Care and Share.

Penner said she now looks forward to spending more time with family, traveling, cooking, hiking, remaining active in the community and healing her injury.