Cries for help heard on Kit Carson

Photo: Matt Lit



Saguache SAR has received two separate calls of hearing cries for help in the area of the Avenue on Kit Carson. Reporting parties could not locate the cries for help. They stated the cries could have been coming from a nearby mountain.

Anyone who was climbing in this area on 9/2/23 approximately at 10:30 to 11:30 am please call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 655-2544 with any information.

Saguache SAR is working to get a helicopter fly over

5:15PM UPDATE: Air and ground reconnaissance of the area found no one in need of help. Climbers on the standard route to Kit Carson Peak between the Prow and the south end of Kit Carson Avenue should be alert to any signs or sounds of someone in distress.