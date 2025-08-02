Dark Sky Dunes retreat withdraws petition for exclusion from Baca Water District

By Anya Kaats

A proposed glamping and wellness retreat known as Dark Sky Dunes has withdrawn its request to be excluded from the Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District, following a reassessment of infrastructure costs and a renewed commitment to working with local utilities.

The project, envisioned by co-founders Adam Escobar and Brandon A. DeHoff is situated on a 171-acre parcel between Crestone and Casita Park. Escobar is a native Floridian who lives in Denver, and DeHoff was born and raised in Colorado. Escobar and DeHoff aim to create a “glampground” for friends, family and eventually, public guests. It features geodesic domes and plans for future wellness amenities including yoga, saunas and cold plunges. “The idea was born from our desire to visit the area and share it with our families but struggling to find accommodations locally — so that’s what we’re building; a retreat for us, our families and friends to experience the magic that we feel every time we’re there,” DeHoff explained.

Originally, the developers petitioned for exclusion from the district due to what they believed would be prohibitively high costs of connecting to the district’s water and sewer lines. However, a revised quote from a local contractor significantly lowered their projected installation costs, prompting the developers to reconsider.

“We actually agree with the recommendations to stay within the district and connect to the waterline,” said co-founder Escobar during a public meeting with the BGWSD board. “The responsible and sustainable management of resources is of huge importance to us.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the withdrawal of the petition, allowing the developers to explore alternative ways of remaining within the district while continuing to develop their land.

Public comment at the meeting emphasized the importance of keeping parcels in the area within the district, citing long-term visions for affordable housing, as well as responsible commercial expansion. LeRoy West, vice president of the Baca Grande POA board and a BGWSD customer, praised the decision to stay in the district, highlighting the strategic importance of the land for future development.

While Dark Sky Dunes maintains its right to file another petition in the future, the developers expressed a desire to collaborate with the district and the broader community. “This is a legacy project that we envision keeping in our family for years to come,” expressed DeHoff.

More information about the retreat can be found at https://darkskydunes.com.