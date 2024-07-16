Deputy Coroner needed

Experienced individual needed for On Call Part time position assisting the Saguache County Coroner. The position will be an on call/as needed position. Coroner calls are paid at $150.00 per call and Transports are $150.00 per call. Weekday on call $15.00 per day and Weekend on call $30.00 per day. Please contact April Quintana with the Saguache County Administration office for an application or printable at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov. Call 719-655-2231 for more information. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Saguache County is an EEO employer. Drug testing and a background check will be required for final applicants.