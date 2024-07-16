Deputy Coroner needed

Sunday, July 21

The Crestone Eagle is a nonprofit monthly newspaper serving Crestone and the San Luis Valley

Experienced individual needed for On Call Part time position assisting the Saguache County Coroner. The position will be an on call/as needed position.  Coroner calls are paid at $150.00 per call and Transports are $150.00 per call. Weekday on call $15.00 per day and Weekend on call $30.00 per day. Please contact April Quintana with the Saguache County Administration office for an application or printable at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov. Call 719-655-2231 for more information. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Saguache County is an EEO employer. Drug testing and a background check will be required for final applicants.

