DOLA grant benefits Living Wisdom Village

By: Karen Barbee

A multi-million dollar grant will enable the development of the Living Wisdom Village, in Crestone. The vision of this project speaks to enhancing quality of life for people 55 and older by providing affordable in-town housing, fostering social interactions and providing seniors with the opportunity to share their skills and life experiences with the community.

The effort to move the idea for affordable senior housing to a fully constructed village has been supported by many people. The result of all this work will benefit both those who will call the Living Wisdom Village home and the greater community. Embracing the contributions that seniors have to offer and encouraging multi-generational relationships encapsulates the nature of Crestone as a place where people care about and help each other.

Crestone Peak CommunityHousing (CPCH) reached its fund-raising goal for the LivingWisdom Village project through the award of a Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA)grant for $4,533,029. This accomplishment required much dedication and tenacity from the evolving boards who have worked on this project over the years.

Kirsten Schreiber, Chair ofCPCH, stated, “It was really important for us to receive the money from the state. It means there is no need to obtain a long-term loan to cover construction costs, which will enable CPCH to keep rents low.” Once operational, Living Wisdom Village will sustain itself through the rent received from the residents. There are currently 50 people on the interest list with 20 units being built. Preference will be made to seniorsliving transitionally, people fromthe Crestone/Baca community,and those who have lived herepreviously and would like to return.

The land for Living Wisdom Village is located near the Crestone Charter School; land use approval was received from the Town of Crestone in 2021. A land blessing/ground breaking ceremony will be held in early July.