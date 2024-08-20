Tuesday, August 20

The Crestone Eagle is a nonprofit monthly newspaper serving Crestone and the San Luis Valley

DOLA Grant Engineering Firm Request for Proposal

The Town of Crestone is seeking proposals from qualified engineering firms to provide design, planning, and construction oversight services for a project funded by a DOLA grant. The project aims to improve local infrastructure with specific requirements aligned with the grant’s goals. Please reach out to the Crestone Town Hall Office at 719-256-4313 or crestoneclerk@gmail.com for more detailed information.

