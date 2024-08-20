DOLA Grant Engineering Firm Request for Proposal

The Town of Crestone is seeking proposals from qualified engineering firms to provide design, planning, and construction oversight services for a project funded by a DOLA grant. The project aims to improve local infrastructure with specific requirements aligned with the grant’s goals. Please reach out to the Crestone Town Hall Office at 719-256-4313 or crestoneclerk@gmail.com for more detailed information.
