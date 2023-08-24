Early morning accident leaves Crestone without power

By Nancy Telos. Photos by Matt Lit.



Crestone, CO: An early morning accident at the first westbound left curve on T-Road affected power to all areas of Crestone, Casita Park and the Baca for about 4 hours on Thursday, August 24. A vehicle left the roadway, hit a power line and burst into flames. The extent of injuries to the driver is unknown.



The Baca Volunteer Fire Department answered the call quickly, extinguished the fire and redirected traffic. REC/Ciello responded by calling and texting customers.



More details will be available in the September issue of The Crestone Eagle.