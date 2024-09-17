Education in the SLVTeachers at Moffat Schools listen to a presenter during their Capturing Kids’Hearts training in August. photo from Moffat Schools Facebook page427 East First St., Salida • 539-6142❖ Emergencies Welcome

Moffat Consolidated School District

announced the following new

hires for the coming school year.

Kevin Schouweiler

Master of Education + 12 hours of administration

I have taught Secondary Mathematics,

College Exploration & Career,

and Principles of Arts, Audio, Video,

Technology, & Communication courses.

My family and I are coming here

from New Braunfels, Texas. We resided

there for the last 5 years. Prior to

that, we are originally from Clarksville,

Arkansas within the Arkansas River

Valley area. Our plans are to build a

house in the Baca Grants area. We are

super excited to be here in this community

and look forward to building a

community together.

Favorite quotes:

“Never be afraid to do something

new. Remember, amateurs built the

Ark; professionals built the Titanic.”

“Our work is the presentation of

our capabilities.”

Dylan Schouweiler

Bachelor of Arts in History

Pursuing Master’s of Education in Instructional

Technology and Design

My teaching background is in Special

Education EC-12 (Early Childhood

to 12th Grade) in the State of Texas. My

hopes in the upcoming year is to build

a sense of community and develop

strong morale between students, parents/

guardians, and teachers.

Favorite quote:

“To help someone because they

ask for it isn’t merely grace, but a gesture.

To help an enemy who has stolen

from you is grace unmerited, for what

did he earn to deserve grace?” A.W.

Pink

This quote gets me through a lot

of difficult moments when I believe I

am deserving of something; when the

reality is if we think we are deserving

of something we lose sight of the true

meaning of our existence. To be there

for others and not to satiate our own

“wants” in life.

Christa Schouweiler

Bachelor of Arts in English Education

and Master of Arts in English and

TESL.

I have been certified to teach

Secondary English, Secondary ESL,

Secondary Science, and Journalism.

Much of my English teaching has

been college level classes and College

Board classes. I have been a committee

member of the Texas Education

Agency to help build standards for a

new certification area of Special Education/

Multilingual.

I was also named Teacher of the

Year at my former school district in

Texas (30,000 students) and was a

nominee for the District Teacher of

the Year. I look forward to working at

Moffat for many years to come…already

feels like family! I am so excited

to build friendships in the community

and learn more about the area.

Favorite quote…Jeremiah 29:11

Christina Chavez

After twelve years of primary education

here in beautiful Moffat,CO; I

received my Bachelors Degree locally

at Adams State University. My focus

is in art education, but I strive to help

students find a sense of individuality

and personality in this ever growing

world. Art is a perfect way to reflect

who we are on the inside; I encourage

all students to allow themselves to

seep through the brushes.

As we learn who we are we must be

vulnerable to choice, to challenge, and

to change.

As Miss Frizzle would say: “ Take

chances, Make Mistakes, Get Messy!”

Sarah DeLeon

As a new addition to the Moffat

School team, School Counselor Sarah

Deleon brings a wealth of experience

to developing career pathway

programs and preparing youth for the

transition from the classroom to college

and beyond.

While studying during undergrad,

she served as an Academic Advisor

at Texas State University at San Marcos

where she found a deep passion

for developing creative ways to utilize

study abroad programs to save

on costs while becoming a student of

the world. In her previous role as the

Youth Programs Coordinator for the

National Park Service of the Southeast

region, she worked to spread awareness

of the variety of youth conservation

corps opportunities and best

practices for landing a career within

the federal government specifically

for high school and college-aged students.

When not in her office, Sarah can

often be found barreling down a hill

on her mountain bike in the summer

or hitting the slopes on her snowboard

in the winter.

Maria Derrick

Bachelor of Science in Elementary

Education and a Master’s in Curriculum

Development.

I have taught K-12 in all subject

areas for 15 years as well as yearbook

and have coached volleyball.

I have lived in Moffat for the past 2

years as I worked as a RN in Salida but

prior to that my family and I lived outside

of Denver and came to Colorado

from the Kansas City area.

Our plans are to have the rest of our

family move here in the next few years.

We love our little community and all

that it offers and look forward to many

more years between the mountains!

Adelante benefits students

Moffat School will benefit from donations

from the Adelante Family Resource

Center and Saguache County.

Moffat students PreK-12th grade

will not need to buy basic school supplies

unless their student is wanting

something specific.

Families will still need to purchase

gym shoes for students in PE, Archery,

or Weight Lifting. All elementary students

(K-5th) will have PE every day

and secondary students who chose

PE, Archery, or Weightlifting as an

elective.

For more information or if you

have questions reach out to the front

office at 719-745-0500.