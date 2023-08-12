Enter the 2023 Saguache Photo Competition

Competition will include the following categories:

Historic Buildings

Local (people or activities)

Best Buddies (two or more animals, children, adults, or a mix of each)

Landscapes

Skyscapes (sunrise, sunset, rainbows, storm cloud, lightning)

Wildlife

Miscellaneous (still life, or any topic not fitting into the other categories

Organics (floral, trees, vegetables, plant life, etc.)

Action (working cowboys, rodeo, rafting, sporting events, etc.)

Pets (domestic animals such as dogs, cats, horses, chickens, cows, etc.)

Series (2 to 4 related photos )

Black & White (any subject)

Professional (any subject)



Some categories may be grouped together if total number of entries are low.

All photos must have been taken in the San Luis Valley.

No repeat photos from previous years’ competitions will be accepted.

Each person is limited to two photos in any category. Entries must be suitably framed or matted.

There will be ribbons for places 1 – 6 in each category as well as an overall Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and the technical winner. These top awards are for the amateurs only. A professional is described as “A person taking and displaying photographs specifically for profit.”

Entries are due Friday, September 8 between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM, and Saturday, September 9 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the Fellowship Hall of the United Methodist Church at 6th and Christy Streets in Saguache. If you cannot submit at these times, call Sara at 719-239-0366 to make special arrangements. Public voting will be Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM both days at the Fellowship Hall.

The photos will be on display with their awards on Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Fellowship Hall. We will not be responsible for unclaimed photos.

Entry forms may be filled out the day the photos are submitted. There is no entry fee.