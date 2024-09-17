Enzer’s Mountain Laurel a new (old) apothecary

By Lori Nagel
Laura Enzer is by no means a
stranger to setting up her Mountain
Laurel Apothecary shop, this being
her third location in almost 4 years.
However, this time she feels like
this new home for the shop may be
around for quite a while. As she puts
it, “This is technically the third one,
and the third time’s the charm, so
I’m not going anywhere.”
They’ve remodeled the garage
at the Crestone Inn, located at 171
S. Alder Avenue in downtown Crestone.
“We installed windows, walls,
plumbing and a bar,” Enzer said. “The
reason why I wanted to upgrade to
this space is because I wanted to have
an elixir bar in a place where people
could hang out, have herbal drinks
and also a little bit of food – not just a
store, but more of a hangout place.”
It’s kid friendly, too, with toys for
them to play with while parents can
peacefully enjoy some intriguing
conversation.
The menu
Enzer makes the majority of the
herbal products in her shop, including
the elixirs. The menu includes
a homemade root beer, refreshing
mint mate and other delicious
herbal drinks, some featuring locally-
made products, such as Peter
May’s Q-Tonic.
The drinks are perfect to wash
down tasty treats, many of which are
gluten free and made right here in
Crestone by various bakers.
Crestone local, Andrew Vortex,
provides Shilajit for sale in the shop
as well, which he cited is, “…good for
digestion, good for sleep, good for
appetite, good for bone health, good
for reproduction health, good for,
actually, everything.”
The shop
Mountain Laurel Apothecary
has a bulk herb wall, with medicinal
herbs available to stock at-home
apothecaries. Other retail items include
clothing, essential oils, locally
made bath bombs, cards, sage,
plants, local art and handmade jewelry.
They’re also planning to have
herbal skincare and a bulk tincture
section.
Books from the herbal library of
the late Lillian McCracken are for
sale in the shop, with Enzer’s books
mixed in, which provide myriads of
the best information available about
herbal remedies.
Movie nights and event hosting
For those who like enjoying
movies with friends, the apothecary
is hosting two movie nights every
week, with one of them being geared
towards children.
Enzer is also eager to open the
space up for locals to hold gatherings.
“If anyone wants to host any
classes or meetings, especially any
herbal-related classes, the space is
definitely available for that,” Enzer
offered. The hours are 11 a.m.- 7
p.m. every day.
Find the apothecary on Facebook
www.facebook.com/mountainlaurelapothecary
and Instagram (@mountain-
laurel-apothecary), or call/text
719-694-4276.
