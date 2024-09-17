Enzer’s Mountain Laurel a new (old) apothecary



By Lori Nagel

Laura Enzer is by no means a

stranger to setting up her Mountain

Laurel Apothecary shop, this being

her third location in almost 4 years.

However, this time she feels like

this new home for the shop may be

around for quite a while. As she puts

it, “This is technically the third one,

and the third time’s the charm, so

I’m not going anywhere.”

They’ve remodeled the garage

at the Crestone Inn, located at 171

S. Alder Avenue in downtown Crestone.

“We installed windows, walls,

plumbing and a bar,” Enzer said. “The

reason why I wanted to upgrade to

this space is because I wanted to have

an elixir bar in a place where people

could hang out, have herbal drinks

and also a little bit of food – not just a

store, but more of a hangout place.”

It’s kid friendly, too, with toys for

them to play with while parents can

peacefully enjoy some intriguing

conversation.

The menu

Enzer makes the majority of the

herbal products in her shop, including

the elixirs. The menu includes

a homemade root beer, refreshing

mint mate and other delicious

herbal drinks, some featuring locally-

made products, such as Peter

May’s Q-Tonic.

The drinks are perfect to wash

down tasty treats, many of which are

gluten free and made right here in

Crestone by various bakers.

Crestone local, Andrew Vortex,

provides Shilajit for sale in the shop

as well, which he cited is, “…good for

digestion, good for sleep, good for

appetite, good for bone health, good

for reproduction health, good for,

actually, everything.”

The shop

Mountain Laurel Apothecary

has a bulk herb wall, with medicinal

herbs available to stock at-home

apothecaries. Other retail items include

clothing, essential oils, locally

made bath bombs, cards, sage,

plants, local art and handmade jewelry.

They’re also planning to have

herbal skincare and a bulk tincture

section.

Books from the herbal library of

the late Lillian McCracken are for

sale in the shop, with Enzer’s books

mixed in, which provide myriads of

the best information available about

herbal remedies.

Movie nights and event hosting

For those who like enjoying

movies with friends, the apothecary

is hosting two movie nights every

week, with one of them being geared

towards children.

Enzer is also eager to open the

space up for locals to hold gatherings.

“If anyone wants to host any

classes or meetings, especially any

herbal-related classes, the space is

definitely available for that,” Enzer

offered. The hours are 11 a.m.- 7

p.m. every day.

Find the apothecary on Facebook

www.facebook.com/mountainlaurelapothecary

and Instagram (@mountain-

laurel-apothecary), or call/text

719-694-4276.