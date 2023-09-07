The SLV Local Foods Coalition is hiring an Equity and Human Resources Coordinator. They will work with partners to increase equitable access to goods and services as part of the 2023-2025 Community Food and Agriculture Action Planning project and will serve as the Human Resources rep of the SLVLFC. Position open until filled. Learn more and apply at: https://slvlocalfoods.org/jobs
