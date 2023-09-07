Friday, September 8

The Crestone Eagle is a nonprofit monthly newspaper serving Crestone and the San Luis Valley

Equity and Human Resources Coordinator

Classifieds

The SLV Local Foods Coalition is hiring an Equity and Human Resources Coordinator. They will work with partners to increase equitable access to goods and services as part of the 2023-2025 Community Food and Agriculture Action Planning project and will serve as the Human Resources rep of the SLVLFC. Position open until filled. Learn more and apply at:  https://slvlocalfoods.org/jobs

Check out other tags:

AirBnbartsAs the Worm TurnsBaca GrandeBaca Grande POA

Classifieds

Contact Us

180 W. Galena Ave
PO Box 101
Crestone, CO 81131
editor@crestoneeagle.com
(719) 256-4956

The Eagle

Follow us

© The Crestone Eagle