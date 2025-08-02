Fed bill could impact food, Crestone-Baca Food Bank ok for now

By Kimberly Black

The Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law on July 4, will affect national, state and local food banks over the next decade. The legislation will cut $187 billion in SNAP benefits.

“People who lose SNAP benefits will turn to food banks to get their food,” wrote policy analyst Kyle Ross in a recent article for the Center for American Progress (CAP). “Food banks are not equipped to handle the hunger crisis that would result from cuts to SNAP.”

Ross’s data shows food insecurity has risen in every state since 2021 and food banks are already straining to meet demand. “For every meal Feeding America’s network provides, SNAP provides nine.” Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S.

Locally, the Crestone Food Bank is managing for now.

“Currently we are in a good place because we have so much community support,” said manager Karol Penner.

The Fourth of July pie contest was a delicious success raising $2,800 for the Crestone Food Bank.

Thanks also to partnerships with La Puente and Care and Share, the local organization is currently well-stocked with meat and rescued produce. However, Penner says, “We have to purchase items that are no longer available from La Puente or Care and Share, and those reserves won’t last without continued monetary donations.”

Demand continues to rise. “Our numbers are steadily increasing, people are coming from farther away,” said Penner. “I anticipate the need growing and we do everything we can to keep up with the demand.”

The food bank has also been experiencing a seasonal increase in guests. “Many are unhoused, living at the campgrounds and coming from surrounding areas,” Penner said.

Thanks to grant funding, the food bank has been able to purchase fresh organic produce from the Rio Grande Farm Park and organic quinoa from the Mosca Pit Stop as a plant-based protein alternative.

“Now that the Wednesday Rio Grande Farm Park market is open, our main contact, Jesús Florez, recommended picking up produce on Thursday mornings with the hopes of receiving leftover items at a discount or as a donation,” said Penner.

Equipment is also a consideration. A recent freezer malfunction will cost $1,000 to repair. “We don’t have a grant for building and equipment maintenance, so that will come from our savings,” said Penner. “Thankfully, a community member donated a chest freezer.”

“We will be adding a maintenance contract to our commercial units and are hoping to upgrade some residential units to commercial, in order to be more pro-active and optimize storage capacity,” Penner indicated.

The food bank doesn’t require proof of need; anyone facing hardship is welcome. While resources are limited to what’s available through donations and grants, Penner said the team remains committed to meeting the growing demand.

Still, much depends on continued community support.

“If the community keeps showing up, there’s hope we can sustain the food bank through what’s ahead.” Penner said. “It’s people stepping up in whatever capacity they can.”

If you would like more information, or to support the food bank with a monetary donation or by contributing unopened, unexpired food, visit: https://crestonefoodbank.org.