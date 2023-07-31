Fence Creek Fire: An Update from Saguache Emergency Management

Saguache Emergency Management is currently monitoring a new fire start within Saguache County. Smoke was reported last night (7/30 @ 7:27 pm). Rio Grande National Forest is currently on scene.

Fire Name: Fence Creek

Location: Bull Gulch, North of Poso Campground approximately 20 miles NW of La Garita.

Acreage: Less than a tenth of an acre.

Current Situation: “USFS anticipates containment and possible control today. No values at risk at this time”.

Please, avoid the area and give responders room to work.

This will be the only update from Emergency Management unless the situation changes.