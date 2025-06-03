Food banks affected by fed cuts

By Kimberly Black

As the U.S. Senate prepares to take up H.R.1, passed by the House at 1 a.m. on May 22, local food banks are already feeling the effects of shrinking federal support.

The bill proposes $267 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) over the next decade. It would expand work requirements to individuals aged 18 to 64 (currently 18 to 59), shift more financial responsibility to states, repeal the SNAP Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention Grant Program, limit caregiver exemptions to those with children under age 7 (down from under age 18), restrict states’ ability to waive work requirements in high-unemployment areas and limit eligibility to U.S. citizens.

These changes are projected to result in millions of individuals losing access to food assistance.

While the legislation awaits Senate action, funding reductions that serve vulnerable populations have already begun to ripple through the economy.

Local food banks are experiencing reduced resources and higher costs.

The Crestone food bank is urging continued community support to maintain services in the face of increased demand and dwindling resources. It is critical that the community works together to meet the growing need.

To help meet ongoing demand, the food bank emphasizes that even small donations make a difference.

“If everyone in Crestone and the Baca gave $1 a month we would be set. There’s no donation that’s too small,” said Karol Penner, manager of the Crestone Food Bank.

“Crestone Food Bank is doing a great thing and we need to keep doing a great thing,” Penner said.

“People are coming from further and further away to our food bank, and we’re seeing the need increasing.” The food bank currently serves about 100 households each week.

The food bank reports limited to no funding for essential pantry staples such as produce, canned goods, eggs and shelf-stable milk.

“We’re spending about $1,000 a month just on eggs,” Penner said. “Add another $700 to $800 every other month for shelf-stable milk and canned goods that we’re not able to get from our partner agencies.”

At present, the food bank is able to make purchases from a reserve account built through fundraising by previous food bank managers Marge Hoglin and Joseph Buckley, as well as from recent donations and grants, including a $7,500 local sales tax grant and approximately $2,500 from private donors. However, Penner said that funding remains inconsistent. “We’re fortunate to have these funds now,” she said. “But that won’t last forever.”

In response to federal cuts to Local Foods Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) programs at partner food banks La Puente and Care and Share, Crestone food bank has started purchasing fresh produce directly from Rio Grande Farm Park in Alamosa. Local gardens and farms, including the Crestone Community Garden and Atalanta Farm, also donate produce. “Some of our patrons who have gardens also bring things in,” said Penner.

A major food fundraising event, the annual Fourth of July pie contest, will return this year, with all proceeds benefiting the food bank.

Hosted by the Crestone Elder Women’s Group in the spirit of caring for neighbors and community members, this will be the 3rd consecutive pie contest to support local causes. All bakers are invited to showcase their talent and compete by submitting pies to the contest. There are three categories: fruit, cream and exotic. Bakers may enter up to three times for a chance to win first, second or third place in each category, along with Best of the Contest.

Pie drop-off will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. July 4 at the back porch of the Crestone Eagle and Mountainside Realty, located at the northwest corner of the park.

After judging, slices will be available for a suggested donation of $5. Winners will be announced from the stage around 3:30 p.m. All proceeds go directly to support the Crestone Food Bank. “This fundraiser has great potential,” Penner said. “We hope the entire community will support it.”

Donations to the food bank are accepted at any time. To maintain a welcoming space for all, the food bank does not solicit donations on-site.

To make a donation online visit: www.crestonefoodbank.org. Or send a check to: P.O. Box 846, Crestone, CO 81131.