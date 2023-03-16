FOR DOG OWNERS

The Town of Crestone wants to let dog owners know of a change in enforcement re: loose dogs. This change is because dogs have been running loose, harassing other dogs, and out all night in extreme cold. If you put tags on your dog/s with contact info, we will call you if your dog gets loose. (If you go out of town, give us your dog sitter’s information so we can call the sitter.) If you don’t want to do tags, take pictures of your dog/s, and send them to us with your contact info so we can let you know if your dog has escaped. If your dog running loose is a chronic problem, we will notify you, then warn you, then take the dog to the Dumb Friends League facility in Alamosa. They will hold a dog for the owner for 5 days. Dogs who bite people, chase wildlife, or attack other dogs are managed per Dumb Friends League guidelines, and the Municipal Code.

PO Box 64, Crestone, CO 81131 (719) 256-4313 crestonetownoffice@gmail.com