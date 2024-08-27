Wednesday, August 28

Forest Reserve Title III Proposed Project-Baca Grande Fire Department

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is soliciting public comment on a proposal to spend Forest Service Title III funds for the following project:

Baca Grande Property Owners Association – Fire Department is proposing to purchase and install 2 new fire sirens with battery backup and remote operation and Brute X-Pander Compact Hand Pump Expander with associated extenders and hose couplings.

Written comments may be addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and submitted to the Saguache County Administration office located at 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO, mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 or may be emailed to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.  

The deadline for comments is Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 3PM.  The Board of County Commissioners will review comments and decide on this request at their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 10, 2024, at 3pm.

