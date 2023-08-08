Forest Reserve Title III Proposed Project

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is soliciting public comment on a

proposal to spend Forest Service Title III funds for the following project:

Daniel S. Johnson – Saguache County Firewise Program, to continue running the

Saguache County Firewise Team to do free wildfire hazard assessments, educational

presentations and hands-on mitigation projects in Saguache County.

Written comments may be addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and

submitted to the Saguache County Administration office located at 505 3 rd Street,

Saguache, CO, mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 or may be emailed to

wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.

The deadline for comments is Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 3PM. The Board of

County Commissioners will review comments and make a decision on this request at

their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1:00pm.