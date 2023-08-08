Forest Reserve Title III Proposed Project

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is soliciting public comment on a
proposal to spend Forest Service Title III funds for the following project:
Daniel S. Johnson – Saguache County Firewise Program, to continue running the
Saguache County Firewise Team to do free wildfire hazard assessments, educational
presentations and hands-on mitigation projects in Saguache County.
Written comments may be addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and
submitted to the Saguache County Administration office located at 505 3 rd Street,
Saguache, CO, mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 or may be emailed to
The deadline for comments is Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 3PM. The Board of
County Commissioners will review comments and make a decision on this request at
their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1:00pm.