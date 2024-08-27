Forest Reserve Title III Proposed Project- Dharma Sangha

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is soliciting public comment on a proposal to spend Forest Service Title III funds for the following project:

Dharma Sangha Crestone Mountain Zen Center to continue to supplement contractor fees and further reduce hazardous fuels by creating a defensible fire break near the road below all three center and the adjoining USFS land.

Written comments may be addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and submitted to the Saguache County Administration office located at 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO, mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 or may be emailed to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.

The deadline for comments is Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 3PM. The Board of County Commissioners will review comments and decide on this request at their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 10, 2024, at 3pm.