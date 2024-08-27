Forest Reserve Title III Proposed Project- Kundalini Fire Management

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is soliciting public comment on a proposal to spend Forest Service Title III funds for the following project:

E3 KFM Kundalini Fire Management, is requesting funding to reduce fuels on the Sacred Land Sanctuary/Way of Nature Land for 10 acres, and on Colorado College land for 10 acres. This project will endeavor to reduce hazardous fuels, specifically Rocky Mountain juniper in the riparian corridors, specifically near historic reference trees. Standing Dead material will be put in contact with the ground to speed up biological breakdown.

Written comments may be addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and submitted to the Saguache County Administration office located at 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO, mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 or may be emailed to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.

The deadline for comments is Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 3PM. The Board of County Commissioners will review comments and decide on this request at their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 10, 2024, at 3pm.