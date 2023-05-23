Forest Reserve Title III Proposed Project

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is soliciting public proposals to spend Forest Service Title III funds for any projects that will be used for projects that adjoin US Federal Property for Fire Wise Programs. Written proposals must be received by 3PM on THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2023.

Written project request must be submitted to the Saguache County Administration office 505 3rd Street or emailed to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov, or can be mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149. The deadline for submittal is THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2023 at 3PM.