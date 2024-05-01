Friends of Casita Park and the Association Collaborate for Baca Grande Residents

By Eden Elderberry

Friends of Casita Park and the Baca Grande Association are gearing up for the Third Annual Casita Park Clean Up, in May. The event continues to grow from members of FOCP hauling neighbor’s trailer loads of junk on free dump day to a collaboration with the Association, Mountainside Realty and the Saguache County Commissioners. Last year the Baca Grande Association provided dumpsters for the event along with volunteers from the board and staff. Mountainside Realty also joined in on the fun providing volunteers, seeds, burgers, and a clean up of T-road and the surrounding area.

This year the collaborative efforts continue. The Saguache County Commissioners have provided several roll offs which will be available on Saturday, May 4, at the Casita Park playground and the Association parking lot. These are open to all Baca Grande residents and load assistance will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The dumpsters located at the playground will be for all accepted items except metal, the dumpster located at the Association office will be metal only. Coordinators are accepting junk, vehicles (not on site, please call ahead, with proof of ownership), batteries, metal, appliances, and cardboard, but will not be accepting aluminum, paint, tires, or construction waste. Text Eden Elderberry at 937-670-4779 if you are unable to haul your junk to either site.

Mountainside Realty will kick off the first free meal/potluck of the year at the event. Everyone is invited and the organizers are encouraging participants to contribute with an Italian themed dish or dessert. Live music will be provided by Casita Park residents David Steele and Chronic Joy Collective, as well as Jake Joyce McCoy and special guests. A parkwide yard sale is also set for the day with an option to sell items near the playground area. There are several volunteer opportunities available including loading, hauling, serving food, roadside clean-up and more. To volunteer contact the Baca Grande Association office at 719-256-4171.