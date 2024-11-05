From the new Crestone Eagle Community Media Board of Directors:

“Journalism, if done right, is something that’s done in conversation with community.” –

Kyle Clark, 9NEWS Denver

The Crestone Eagle may live to soar another day.

An entirely new board has been appointed to guide Crestone Eagle Community Media

(CECM). Kizzen Laki, Nick Nevares, Lilli Valdez, Christopher Ryan and Anya Kaats

were appointed, Monday, Nov. 4, followed by the resignation of remaining members

from the previous board.

Significant organizational restructuring will be required to get CECM back on its feet, but

we are motivated to find solutions. We will be counting on support from our community.

Our plan is to put out an issue in time for Thanksgiving that will include a

comprehensive and transparent news story of where we are, how we got here and our

plan for the future.

We are committed to continuing to provide you with the quality journalism and content

you have come to expect from The Crestone Eagle.

To former Eagle board members Gussie Fauntleroy, Rick Hart, Doug Beechwood, Roz

Dauber, Steve Barbee, and Mark Elliot: We appreciate the immense time and energy all

of you have poured into CECM and we are grateful for your support in entrusting us to

build on your hard work to help The Crestone Eagle soar into the future.

We will provide more updates as we have them.

To be continued…