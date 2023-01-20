Full-time Utility Maintenance Field Technician I

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District is accepting applications to fill a full-time position for a Utility Maintenance Field Technician I. Under general supervision the Utility Maintenance Field Technician performs duties to sustain the operation, maintenance, and servicing of water and wastewater treatment facilities. Duties include: monitoring plant operations; performing and assisting with construction projects; performing preventive and corrective maintenance; conducting periodic inspections; record keeping; customer service and other duties as assigned. Utility Maintenance Workers must participate in an on-call duty schedule rotation. Starting Salary Range: $17-$22 Depending on experience and qualifications with opportunities for advancement. Benefits: The District offers an excellent benefits package including: 160 hours of paid time off per year, employer sponsored health, dental and life insurance, PERA retirement program, paid training, and more! This is an entry level position, all interested parties are encouraged to apply! Applications can be picked up at 57 Baca Grant Way S, Crestone, CO 81131 or available on our web site at http://www.bacawater.com/employment.html Submit a completed application and resume to: Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District Human Resources PO Box 520 Crestone, CO 81131 This position is open until filled.