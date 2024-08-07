Furnished 1 BR/1BA + Dedicated Office

900 sf Garden Apartment, Nicely appointed kitchen, Sealy Pillow Top Mattress, Beautiful Fenced/Landscaped Grounds with water feature, Pvt. Entrance, W/D, Private, Quiet. Sitting Rm./Office with large closet. Quiet Nurse lives in upper unit. Seeking Long Term Tenant, pet friendly, for more pics see madamebwolfe.wixsite.com/rentals. $1400/month + ½ utilities. 1st, Last, month SD + non-refundable Cleaning & Pet Fee (if pet approved)). 505-728-0244
