Thursday, August 8

The Crestone Eagle is a nonprofit monthly newspaper serving Crestone and the San Luis Valley

Furnished 1 BR/1BA + Dedicated Office

ClassifiedsApartments & Rooms for Rent

900 sf Garden Apartment, Nicely appointed kitchen, Sealy Pillow Top Mattress, Beautiful Fenced/Landscaped Grounds with water feature, Pvt. Entrance, W/D, Private, Quiet. Sitting Rm./Office with large closet. Quiet Nurse lives in upper unit.  Seeking Long Term Tenant, pet friendly, for more pics see madamebwolfe.wixsite.com/rentals.  $1400/month + ½ utilities.  1st, Last, month SD + non-refundable Cleaning & Pet Fee (if pet approved)). 505-728-0244

Private, Beautiful Bamboo Fenced Grounds, Quiet
Superbly appointed kitchen
Sealy Pillowtop Mattress, Lg. Closet Organizer

Check out other tags:

ArtsBuildingcommentaryEducationFire

Classifieds

Contact Us

180 W. Galena Ave
PO Box 101
Crestone, CO 81131
subscriptions@crestoneeagle.com
(719) 256-4956

The Eagle

Follow us

© The Crestone Eagle